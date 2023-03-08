Deputies: 2 arrested with over 100 pieces of stolen mail

The mail was stolen from the Kalamazoo area, Ottawa County and Byron Township. Deputies are now working to contact those impacted.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning after fleeing deputies in a stolen vehicle with a large amount of stolen mail.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in Byron Township. Deputies noticed the vehicle, a stolen Jeep out of Kalamazoo, and attempted to stop it in the area of 84th Street and US-131.

The Jeep refused to stop. Deputies later used spike strips to slow the Jeep, which continued to flee before coming to a stop on US-131 near the Dorr exit.

Two people, a 40-year-old Kalamazoo man and a 37-year-old Kalamazoo woman, were arrested.

Deputies found over 100 pieces of stolen mail inside the Jeep. It included credit and debit cards, checks and other mail. It was taken from the Kalamazoo area, Ottawa County and Byron Township.

The suspects are lodged at the Kent County Jail on charges related to the stolen vehicle, flee and elude and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies have been working to contact people whose mail was stolen. They are working with the U.S. Postal Service, and a federal investigation may be launched.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.