Stop Asian Hate rally held in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Activists and supporters gathered in Rosa Parks Circle Saturday afternoon to support the Stop Asian Hate movement.

About a dozen speakers delivered speeches to around 100 supporters about the importance of supporting the Asian American community through both scheduled events and other forms of activism.

"It's so important for Asian Americans to be involved," said an event organizer.

"We have to speak out about this because it's wrong," said an attendee about the violence against Asian Americans. "If we're silent, we're complicit with the hate."

