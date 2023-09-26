Store owner shot 16-year-old who was trying to steal cigarillos, police say

The teen was left critically injured.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A man was arraigned for shooting a teen who was trying to steal from his store on Sept. 12, police say.

Jose Guadalupe Morin, 69, is the owner of a convenience store and laundromat located at 1253 Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Morin told police he asked the 16-year-old to leave his store the night of the shooting. Court documents detail that the teen grabbed cigarillos from behind the counter and started to leave without paying.

Morin then shot the 16-year-old as he was leaving the store, authorities say, and the teenager was left critically injured.

Police say Morin was legally carrying his firearm, which he uses to defend his store.

According to court documents, the teen admitted to police he tried to steal the cigarillos. He required hospitalization for his injuries.

"This... 16-year-old is far too young to be involved in a violent incident like this," said Police Chief Eric Winstrom at the scene after the shooting. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure that this all gets sorted out. But I'm not sure where the facts are going to lead us."

Morin was arraigned at the 61st District Court Tuesday morning. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

