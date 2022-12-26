Winter storm makes ideal conditions for trails at Muskegon Luge Park

Park officials say there are great conditions for skiing and snowshoeing Monday with inches of fresh snow on the trails.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a snowy weekend in West Michigan, skiing and snowshoe trails are open at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park Monday.

Officials say there are great conditions for skiing and snowshoeing with inches of fresh snow on the trails. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Muskegon Luge added a new 2.5K loop to their snowshoe trail system, alongside their 2.5K ski trail, complete with lights for night hiking.

The storm, however, has made the ice rink, skate trail and luge track impossible to open. Officials say it'll take several days to rebuild skatable ice and they have to wait until temperatures drop below freezing to open the luge.

You can check the conditions page on their website to see when the ice rink and trail will open.

