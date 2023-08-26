Storm waste disposal centers open across Kent County following severe weather

While communities throughout Kent County continue cleaning up, the centers will serve as a place to dispose of storm-related brush and tree debris.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission announced Saturday that storm waste disposal centers have opened across Kent County following Thursday evening's storms.

While communities throughout Kent County continue cleaning up, the centers will serve as a place to dispose of storm-related brush and tree debris.

Kent County said their list of storm waste disposal centers will be updated as additional locations become available. Any residents with questions should contact their local township, city or village.

Plainfield and Alpine Township Locations:

Versluis Park: 3650 Versluis Park NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan Saturday, August 26 – Saturday, September 2 (8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Property at 5580 Alpine Avenue, Comstock Park, Michigan Monday, August 28 – Friday, September 1 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Eligibility: Available only to Alpine and Plainfield Township residents and property owners. Residents will need to provide identification for drop-off.

Accepted Materials: Yard waste or tree debris only; no commercial or industrial products will be accepted. Loads will be inspected and any load that is not “green,” meaning tree or brush waste, will be rejected.

Cannon Township Location:

Cannon Township Center, 6878 Belding Road NE, Rockford, Michigan Storm waste drop-off is available Sunday through Saturday, 24 hours a day. Water, bathrooms, and phone charging are also available.



Eligibility: Anyone in need of the service.

Accepted Materials: Yard waste or tree debris only; no commercial or industrial products will be accepted.

The Kent County Road Commission is continuing storm-related clean-up efforts, they anticipate the clean-up will continue through the next several weeks. A dedicated crew will continue daily clean-up efforts while general operations will continue to prioritize safety-related issues, road improvement and preservation projects that are time/weather sensitive.

KCRC will only remove debris from trees that grew within the right-of-way.

Residents are advised to take care of debris generated from other areas of their property.

Residents are encouraged to wear bright or high visibility clothing, exercising caution near the road and keeping a safe distance from any downed wires that may remain.

“KCRC’s priority is safety, and our crews have been working since Thursday night to clear trees and other debris from the traveled portion of the road in the timeliest manner possible. What remains is most likely on or near downed wires and cannot be removed until the wires are addressed,” said Jerry Byrne, KCRC’s deputy managing director of operations.

All emergency road issues should be directed to 911, who will dispatch the appropriate emergency responders, including KCRC. Any and all non-emergency related road concerns can be sent via KCRC’s online Report an Issue form, found here.

