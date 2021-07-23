Storms sweep through West Michigan, causing power outages and flood advisories

As of 8:30 a.m., flood advisories are in effect for Barry, Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

Parts of West Michigan are experiencing flood advisories and power outages Friday morning as storms roll through the area.

As of 8 a.m., flood advisories are in effect for Barry, Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. Currently, none of those advisories are scheduled to go past 12 p.m. Friday.

Along with the threat of floods, Kent County in particular is experiencing some large power outages. According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, 3,749 customers were out of power in Kent County at around 8:15 a.m. A majority of those outages are located on the east side of Grand Rapids.

Also in Kent County, a broken power line resulted in a tree fire after being struck by lightning. No people or buildings appear to have been harmed.

