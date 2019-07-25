GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Storytime organizers say their program won't solve all of the problems in Grand Rapids or end all of the violence, but they say it can be a piece of the solution.

It will be "one small piece of the overall strategy," Evette Pittman, the Grand Rapids manager of special events said.

Storytime at Joe Taylor Park

Wednesdays – July 24, July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

3-on-3 basketball tournament from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ice cream

Crafts

Free books

It's hosted in partnership with Baxter Neighborhood Association, Country Fresh, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Grand Rapids Urban League and Read GR.

It's part of the city's response to a series of shootings in Grand Rapids last month, including when a man was wounded in broad daylight at the park.

RELATED: GRPD investigating 10th shooting since Saturday night

RELATED: Park events to promote community safety announced

RELATED: 'We're tired of it' | Community BBQ held to address recent violence in Grand Rapids

“It is a good thing for the kids,” Dominique Mitchell said. “It keeps them occupied and gives them something fun to do.”

“I love it when they are able to bring communities together and families can hang out with other families,” adds Laura Glerum.

In September they are planning to show the film “Black Panther" during a movie night in the park.

“We are hoping people come out and they experience a great time and they tell their neighbors and they tell their family members and they tell their friends and they come on out,” Pittman said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter