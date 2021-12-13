Is this your peacock? The Kent Co. Animal Shelter is looking for you

The stray peacock will be put up for adoption if the owner does not claim him.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a stray peacock. Shelter officials say he was found near Poinsettia Avenue SE in Kentwood. He is estimated to be about a year old, and he has been named Pete.

After four days at the shelter, Pete will be put up for adoption if the owner does not claim him.

The shelter says a peacock would be good for someone without neighbors close-by, as peacocks are loud and "sound like a dinosaur."

If this is your peacock, contact the Kent County Animal Shelter by calling 616-632-7300 or emailing KCAS@kentcountymi.gov.

