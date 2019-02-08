WALKER, Mich. — Research indicates that girls are interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields and careers, but need more exposure and adult support to help cultivate this interest and carry it into the future.

A week-long day camp called 'STREAM Girls' is providing middle school-aged girls with an introduction to STEM in a fun, meaningful, and supportive way.

S.T.R.E.A.M. is an acronym for: Science, Technology, Recreation, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.

"The girls learn about watersheds, water quality and fishing from a scientist's point of view," said Elieen Boekestein, who is the Environmental Education Coordinator for the Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds (LGROW).

"The girls get in the water everyday and had a chance to catch frogs, crayfish, bugs and assess their health," Boekestein said.

A total of 20 middle school girls from around West Michigan, including two from Chicago, attended the camp, which started July 29 at Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids and wrapped up August 2 at Millennium Park in Walker.

"At Blandford Nature Center, the girls explored Brandywine creek, learning the healthy parts of a trout stream," added Jamie Vaughan, who is the Rogue River Home Rivers Coordinator at Trout Unlimited. "We analyzed the habitat and characteristics of the creek and understood how healthy it was or what it was suffering from.

"The girls also got to sample macroinvertebrates and understand how that can tell us about water quality through their type of sensitive pollution."

On Thursday and Friday of camp, the girls learned how to fly fish, and some were lucky enough to catch some fish.

"I caught two fish," said Jenna Robinett, 11, who attended the camp and will be a sixth grader in the Middleville Thornapple Kellogg School system. "We learned how to cast, and that was kind of hard because I kept hitting myself in the back."

Grace Fitzgerald also attended the camp. She says she never would have realized she liked fishing and learning about the watershed if she hadn't dedicated herself to learning about it for a week.

"When I got home [Thursday], I ran around my house trying to find my fly rod," said Fitzgerald, who will be a seventh grader at East Rockford Middle School this fall. "I went outside and started practicing fly fishing."

Why is this camp only offered to girls? Because there us an under representation of women pursuing STEM careers, according to Vaughan.

"STREAM Girls camp blends education and environment so that even if girls don't take up fly fishing at this time, maybe later in life, if they're interested again, they'll feel more comfortable because they'll have some knowledge and tools," said Vaughan. "It'll be less intimidating."

Grace Fitzgerald strongly feels that keeping the camp a girls-only-experience is perfect.

"If there were a bunch of boys, I bet the girls would be nervous to fail," said Fitzgerald. "They feel like they can do this and the more girls there are the more empowered they feel."

"In middle school, a lot of times girls face self confidence issues, especially when it comes to STEM-related fields," added Boekestein. "It's hard to feel safe and confident to some of these outdoor recreational sports that traditionally are dominated by men.

"That's why it's so important to get them interested and comfortable with it early."

If you're interested in learning more about the STREAM Girls camp, click HERE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter