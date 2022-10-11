Structural concerns shut down GRPS school through the end of the week

The wall in the auditorium of the building caused concerns for GRPS officials, leading to the cancellation of classes Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back to remote learning temporarily for some Grand Rapids students after structural concerns at Innovation Central High School and Montessori Middle High School.

The wall in the auditorium of the building caused concerns for GRPS officials, which led to the cancellation of classes Wednesday.

Part of the building is currently under renovation. Contractors working on the project alerted administrators about the problem.

Alex Smart, GRPS Executive Director of Facilities and Operations says the decision to temporarily move back to virtual learning was to ensure student and staff safety.

"We have been assured by the structural engineers that it is safe. The wall is not just going to be coming down and collapsing at any point, but we still want to make sure that for our students and staff and faculty that are here, that we will do our due diligence to make sure that all the safety precautions are being taken care of," Smart said.

The closure does not affect Grand Rapids Montessori Academy, which is located in a separate building.

School leaders say classes will resume in the building on Monday.

