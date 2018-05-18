SPARTA, Mich. - A pole barn caught on fire in Algoma Township on Friday morning, according to Kent County dispatchers.

The fire on Algoma Avenue between 14 Mile and 15 Mile Roads was first reported around 6:45 a.m.

Law enforcement shut down Algoma Avenue between Indian Lakes Road and 14 Mile Road in order to bring in water.

Crews on the scene said that two pole barns, a house and a shed all caught on fire. They believe that the shed caught on fire because of the heat from the barn.

The investigation into the cause of the fires is still going on.

