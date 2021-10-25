'Struggle without stigma': Grocery store-style food pantry opens in Holland

After years of planning, and a multi-million dollar campaign, Community Action House's (CAH) Food Club is finally open.

HOLLAND, Mich. — More than 10,000 people in the greater Holland/Zeeland area are food insecure, meaning they lack reliable access to enough healthy, affordable food.

But now, the lakeshore community has a new model of help when it comes to getting what they need.

After years of planning, and a multi-million dollar campaign, Community Action House's (CAH) Food Club is finally open.

"This is a vision of a place where struggle isn't met with stigma," said CAH's Executive Director, Scott Rumpsa.

"It's a place where you are welcomed, where you have efficient access, and where you can be in and out in 15 or 20 minutes," he added, "a place where you'd be proud to bring your children."

The Food Club, located on Paw Paw Drive just off of 8th Street in Holland, is a new model of providing access to healthy food in a grocery store-style setting.

"A place that's not stigmatizing, that doesn't take two hours of waiting and hoping that they're not out of what you and your family need," Rumpsa said.

So how does it work?

Qualifying low-income residents can become members and pay a small monthly fee based on their income. Members get points based on household size to spend as they wish throughout the month.

The Food Club offers consistency and reliability when it comes to food choices and options.

"The structural model they have is absolutely wonderful," said Al, a volunteer at the Food Club, "because people can shop for what they want, and it's always going to be within a price range that they can afford."

The club also has everything labeled in English and Spanish, plus they stock the shelves with what customers say they need.

"What's culturally relevant for our guests," said Rumpsa. "That's something we really want to make sure stays on our shelves and we do that by listening and adapting to what we're hearing."

And what makes this model even more impactful is the club's opportunity and resource hub that's just steps away from the grocery store.

"Our focus is on integrating welcoming and efficient access to our other programs," Rumpsa said.

From counselors in financial wellness to housing concerns, and even for learning a healthy diet, all of the programs are right there under the same roof.

"That's where we come together to connect with other pathways to progress," said Rumpsa, "and greater hope and opportunity over time."

