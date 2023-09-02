Student detained for calling in threat to Orchard View Middle School

“Any threat, real or implied, against a school, staff, or students is a felony. A criminal threat can be verbal, written, or posted online. It is not a defense to claim that the threat was a joke or was not going to be acted upon. We encourage parents to be extra vigilant in monitoring their children's online activities and their electronic devices to ensure the material being posted or disseminated is not threatening in any way. We have been made aware of verbal or written threats being made against schools in other communities, and we are asking our parents to help us prevent such threatening communication from occurring in our community. We are also working with area schools to help spread the message to our kids that jokes about violence against schools are no laughing matter and carry significant consequences.”