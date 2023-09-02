GVSU student paying hundreds in bills after adopting dog from Cober's Canines

Laura Mascote adopted her dog Tippy from Cober's Canine Rescue on in the middle of January. Since then, she's made multiple trips to see the vet.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Veterinarian bills are starting to add up for Laura Mascote.

"Let's see. So I spent about 90 for the antibiotics, during the first vet visit," Mascote. "I just spent 200 two days ago. And then I will probably be spending another 200 to get him neutered and another vaccine."

The Grand Valley State University student said along with paying rent and grocery costs, vet bills for a dog she thought was healthy are starting to become difficult.

She says her corgi-chihuahua mixed dog Tippy came from Lisa Cober's rescue Cober's Canines.

"All we know for sure is that he had the upper respiratory infection and that he's dealing with tapeworms right now but he is on his Tapeworm medication so hopefully it will take care of that," said Mascote.

On top of vet costs, Macoste paid the $340 adoption fee for Tippy. She met Cober at the same spot others who adopted their dogs from the rescue did: Petsmart in Muskegon.

"Online it said he was fully house trained, crate-trained, up-to-date on all of his vaccines, dewormed, all of that," Mascote. "We soon found out that wasn't true."

Police called the conditions the dogs were living in "deplorable".

Cober was also arrested and charged with animal cruelty last week.

Hearing about Cober's arrest and the conditions the dogs were living in, the news was startling to Mascote.

"My heart honestly sank," said Mascote. "After reading that I kind of did my own digging and I saw that other people had similar stories and I just felt betrayed by that. It's like taking care of a little child and I just can't believe anyone would do anything like that."

However, Mascote said no matter what, she's still planning on providing the medical care needed for Tippy.

"Obviously, I'm paying them because I have to do them and he needs to get re-vaccinated and I want him to be better, but it's deffinitely expensive as a college student," said Mascote.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.