Student taken into custody after threatening Marshall school

Michigan State Police interviewed the suspect, their parents and several witnesses, as well as visited the suspect's home, and discovered the threat was legit.
Credit: Marshall Public Schools

MARSHALL, Michigan — A Marshall Public Schools student is in police custody after making a threat to the school system, officers announced Tuesday.

Michigan State Police's threat assessment team interviewed the suspect, their parents and several witnesses, as well as visited the suspect's home, and discovered the threat was legitimate.

No weapons were found in the suspect's home, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home under charges of threatening violence on students. 

    

