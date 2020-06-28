Students at Michigan universities turn to summer classes

Students at Michigan’s public universities are registering for summer courses online at record rates.

DETROIT — Students at Michigan’s public universities are registering for summer courses online at record rates, marking an unexpected windfall for several schools strapped for cash due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data shared with the Detroit Free Press, nine of 10 institutions projected a year-over-year growth in summer enrollment, with two-thirds of these schools anticipating a boost of at least 4% for one or more of their summer periods.

Michigan Medicine statistician John Poe, who teaches graduate-oriented summer courses for the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research, said he is “pleasantly surprised” by students’ engagement in the virtual setting.

