Students can learn all about water sustainability at Water-poolza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A program for those who love water is happening in Grand Rapids this weekend. Water Pool-ooza is hosted by Grand Rapids Community College and the City of Grand Rapids to teach students about water sustainability.

The goal is to give middle school students and their families an opportunity to explore different careers in the industry. Students will learn the basics of water sustainability and conservation by watching exciting demonstrations, participating in hands-on activities, and hearing from the experts.

"The water that we have today is the water that future generations are going to have on earth.," said Water Education and Programs Coordinator Hillary Caron, "So, what they'll learn is that we need to protect our waters today so that future generations will have, either, just as good quality water, or even better quality of water for humanity."

Water-poolza is on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at GRCC's Tassell M-TEC building on Godfrey Ave.

