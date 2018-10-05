A celebration of accomplishments was held Wednesday at Grand Rapids Community College -- for students with disabilities.

It was Noorthoek Academy annual awards ceremony.

The school gives special education students the opportunity to have the "college experience" after high school.

Some of the life-long learners have been attending Noorthhoek for years. 13 On Your Side's Juliet Dragos was there to emcee the night's event.

