GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A major developer in the Studio Park project downtown Grand Rapids is canceling plans for a new office building.

Franklin Partners LLC confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday morning that it is abandoning plans for a $30-million, 100,000-square foot office building.

Work is well underway on the development which includes a Celebration Cinema Movie Theater and hotel. The office developer says it approached a wide variety of suburban employers from across the region, but did not find any interest in the development.

Jackson Entertainment, the project's primary developer, says it anticipates the project will be replaced with another type of office space.

Statement on Studio Park Development by WZZM News on Scribd

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM