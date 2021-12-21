Study abroad student sexually assaulted on trip sues Calvin University, professor

The unidentified student claims Calvin University, the partner university in the Philippines and the school's chaperone on the trip should be held liable.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Calvin University graduate has filed a lawsuit claiming she was given a drink laced with drugs and then raped during a study abroad trip in the Philippines.

The plaintiff, going as Jane Doe, is suing Calvin University, Silliman University, and Calvin University professor Dwight TenHuisen, who organized a trip to the Philippines in January 2020.

Jane Doe accuses a Silliman University student tasked with being a host and translator for others of lacing her drink, driving her to an unknown location and then raping her.

The suit filed on Monday in Kent County seeks damages and a jury trial to determine the amount.

During the Jan. 2020 program, 22 Calvin students accompanied faculty supervisor Dwight TenHuisen to Silliman University in the Philippines. No other chaperones were on the trip.

To celebrate the end of the trip, the group and Silliman "buddies" ate dinner. After dinner, the Silliman "buddies" invited all of the students to continue their celebration at a club.

TenHuisen did not join them, and texted students to "go out, have fun and not do anything stupid."

Jane Doe ordered one beer at the bar, went to the bathroom, and noticed the accused assailant refilled her glass.

After about 20 minutes, she began to feel disoriented, physically weak and exhausted.

That's when the Silliman "buddy" offered to escort her back to the hotel, the suit says.

The lawsuit accuses Calvin University of negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, and violating Title IX. The suit also accuses TenHuisen of willful and wanton misconduct and negligence.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Calvin University for comment and received this statement:

"Because of our care and concern for the student in question, and because it’s an ongoing legal matter, we will not be making any comments on this matter whatsoever."

