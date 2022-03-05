Grand Rapids is letting you decide how to spend $2 million

A portion of the city's budget still has to be allocated through the participatory budget process and officials say community input is key.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Decreased funding for Grand Rapids Police and more money for the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability — that's part of the City of Grand Rapids budget for fiscal year 2023 that was released Tuesday.

But, a portion of the budget still has to be allocated through the participatory budget process and community input is key.

"It really, truly is a community led and community driven process," says Doug Booth, a member of the participatory budget committee.

This is the first time Grand Rapids has done a participatory budget, and the first time its been done at this scale.

"The City of Detroit did this on a much smaller scale," says Booth. "It was really like a neighborhood that chose a project and voted for it."

Two million dollars of the Grand Rapids budget is already allocated for the participatory budget, and the committee says 157 ideas have already been submitted.

So what can you submit?

"It really is ultimately down to how they write their proposal," says Booth.

Submissions do have to fit within categories, but the committee says they're fairly broad.

"Remediation of lead, there's the infrastructure investments, addressing educational disparities, investing in healthy childhood environments," lists Booth, but says the categories aren't limited to these.

The submitted ideas will be vetted and put up for a public vote in the fall.

Booth believes the new process is good for community and government interaction.

"There are so many people that feel so disconnected from their local governments," says Booth. "This is that opportunity for individuals to be at the front, really front and center of this process."

The top vote getters from each ward will then be approved by the city commission. Submissions can be sent in until May 31 through a few different methods.

You can submit an idea online by clicking here. You can also text a submission by texting "pb" to 73224.

