Substitute teacher in Kent County arrested for alleged child sexually abusive activity

The 50-year-old Grand Rapids man is now facing several charges.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County substitute teacher who worked in multiple local districts is accused of inappropriately talking with children online.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 50-year-old Brett Wardrop, of Grand Rapids, who worked as a substitute teacher.

Authorities first received a complaint that Wardrop was communicating online with someone he believed to be a minor.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Wardrop on the following charges: Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

He is accused of asking minors for nude photographs.

Detectives are continuing to investigate his online activity and are working to identify any others who may have been victimized.

Wardrop was arraigned in 63rd District Court Tuesday and was given a $20,000 bond.

