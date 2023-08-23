Free summer picnic to be held in Muskegon

Earlier this year, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to “Mama Brenda,” the head chef at Muskegon’s Supper House Ministries. Their annual Summer Party is Wednesday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Earlier this year, 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to “Mama Brenda,” the head chef at Muskegon’s Supper House Ministries. On Wednesday, they’re having their annual Summer Party.

Supper House operates out of Temple United Methodist Church on Jefferson Street in Muskegon Heights. Six days a week, they offer a free dinner to the community. The food is prepared by Brenda Coleman, also known as “Mama Brenda.” She’s been with Supper House for the last 15 years.

Wednesday’s cookout starts at 2 p.m. and is happening in the church parking lot.

