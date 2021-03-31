Summer youth job program coming to GR with goal to employ 650 people

Last summer, the program resulted in the employment of more than 350 youth.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announced Wednesday the launch of the 2021 Grow1000 youth employment program.

Last summer, the program resulted in the employment of more than 350 teens and young adults. This year, the city and local employers are poised to employ 650 Grand Rapids residents aged 15 to 24 beginning June 14.

GRow1000 will offer young people 120-hour work experiences over six weeks from June 14 through July 23. Youth participants will work 20 hours each week earning $10 an hour for those under 18 and $13 an hour for those 18 and older.

To participate, individuals must meet the following basic requirements:

Be between 15 and 24 years old as of June 14

Live in the city of Grand Rapids

Be eligible to work in the U.S.

“We appreciate the community’s support in making this program possible,” said Mark Washington, city manager. “Providing meaningful work is important in helping our youth stay productive and build skills during the summer. There are more than 9,000 youth in Grand Rapids between the ages of 15 and 21. Nearly three quarters (73%) are under the age of 18 and are persons of color. Investing in GRow1000 means investing in our community’s future.”

You may apply now through April 19 here. Required paid training begins May 18. Bus passes will be available as needed. As the employer of record, the City will process youth applications and match them to available positions.

“Great cities have strong summer youth programs,” said Fred Keller, founder/chair of Cascade Engineering and one of the business leaders of the GRow1000 program. “This is an important moment for business to partner with our city to show our youth the future opportunities and experiences they may have right here in our community.”

