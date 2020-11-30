Sunday crash kills Grand Rapids man

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Fulton Street and Bridgestone Drive.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car crash killed a Grand Rapids man Sunday evening.

Police say a Honda Accord driven by a 64-year-old man attempted to turn left on East Fulton Street and failed to yield to a Chevrolet Malibu heading west. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene. The 16-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the crash.

There were no passengers in either of the involved vehicles. Police say witnesses of the crash provided similar accounts, and that alcohol, drugs, speed and cell phone use do not appear to be factors in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation. Additional witnesses are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

