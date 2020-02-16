THIRD TEEN ARRESTED FOR MURDER | Three teens have been arrested in the stabbing death of a New York City college student. Police say they have the 14-year-old responsible for murdering Tessa Majors.

SICK AT SEA | A quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan will soon be evacuated but the quarantine process isn't over yet.

LAKESHORE CONCERN | The community is speaking up after a health center in Muskegon Heights closed. People all over the community were patients there.

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH | You can celebrate Black History Month today. The daughter of civil rights activists is speaking in Grand Rapids, and you can get a taste of African American culture at the library.

FREE FISHING WEEKEND | This weekend is a Free Fishing Weekend across Michigan. All fishing licenses are waived on Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST | Today will become cloudy, breezy and not as cold with afternoon and evening light snow and blowing snow likely. High 31°. S-SW winds at 15-20 mph.

