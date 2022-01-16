GRPD: 1 injured in Sunday morning shooting, investigation underway

Police say a victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Eastern Avenue SE. A victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face. The victim was uncooperative and transported himself to St. Mary's Hospital, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.