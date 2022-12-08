Where to see sunflowers in West Michigan

If you're looking to see sunflowers before fall rolls into West Michigan, be sure to check out these local attractions!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer coming to a close, many Michiganders are trying to squeeze in all their favorite late summer activities—like visiting sunflower fields!

The late-summer flowers are best seen in August and September and make for unique photo ops and a picturesque stroll. If you're looking for sunflower farms in West Michigan, we've got you covered!

First up is Bremer Produce in Hudsonville. This family farm offers U-pick sunflowers for affordable prices—just $1 per stem, or $10 for a whole bouquet—so you can bring the sunflower field home with you. You can also pick up pre-made bouquets from the farm.

The Bremer family is hoping to host pick-your-own flowers until mid-September before pumpkin season starts. Admission to the field is free, and the U-pick option is self-serve.

In Allegan County, you can stroll the sunflower fields and enjoy your own photoshoot with Gorby Sunflowers. The farm has acres of sunflowers for visitors to walk through with no admission fee. If you're looking to bring some flowers home, a produce stand has pre-picked sunflowers you can buy instead of a U-pick option.

Degen Farms in Montague has about 350,000 sunflowers ready for visitors to see this August! Owners say the flowers will be opening soon. The farm is free to visit and only asks that flowers are not picked.

If you're looking to make a day of your sunflower field visit, look no further! The Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained, from a petting zoo to a kids' train to a carousel. The sunflower field will be open from Aug. 17-27, and a U-pick option will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition, the Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo will hold their Sunflower Festival from Sept. 3-18.

