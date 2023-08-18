Deep Roots Produce opens up 2023 sunflower maze

The maze features three and a half acres of 15 different varieties of sunflowers.

ALTO, Mich. — Deep Roots Produce in Alto opened up its sunflower maze Friday, Aug. 18.

The maze features three and a half acres of 15 different varieties of sunflowers.

While the blooms will last anywhere from three weeks to a month, five days from opening day is said to be "prime time."

Steven McDaniel, the farm's owner, said the design of the maze includes the year, 2023, as well as flower petals throughout the trails.

"The idea for 2023 is I think we're going to do the year every year for the sunflowers because we also do a corn maze. And so when we take our aerial photo, it'll have a year stamp at the bottom of it within the in sunflower field," McDaniel said.

While visiting the sunflower maze you can also cut some of the flowers to take home with you, costing $2 a bloom. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. General admission for the maze is $8 a person while kids 3 and under get in free.

The farm's corn maze opens up on Labor Day.

