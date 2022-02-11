Sunnyslope Floral to close its doors after 47 years

The shop will remain fully operational through Feb. 19, then offer discounts on all products in the store.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — After 47 years, Sunnyslope Floral in Grandville will be closing its doors for good.

A post on the shop's Facebook page says that the owners have retired and sold the property.

"This past year, 2021, was our most successful year in nearly 20 years — even with the challenges of the pandemic — and it’s nice to go out on a high!" the post reads. "However, as owners, it is bittersweet to close the business that we opened in 1975 when we were barely in our 20s. Along with our dedicated staff we have nurtured Sunnyslope every day since then."

Sunnyslope will remain open through Saturday, Feb. 19 to fill any customer orders. Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, the store will be open with inventory reduction pricing on all products. The store will remain open until its last day, slated for March 31, unless all product is sold before that date.

The flower shop has received numerous awards, including Michigan Retail Florist of the Year and State of Michigan Retailer of the Year.

The owners say they're looking forward to the future, and thankful for the community's support.

"We appreciate that you have entrusted us with enhancing some of the most important events of your life. We have celebrated so many occasions with our customers…from birth to death, and everything in between," reads the post. "It has been our extreme pleasure to have been of service to you. Your support of our local, family owned business over the years has provided a dream-come-true for us. For that, we are forever grateful!"

Customers are encouraged to get their Valentine's Day orders in soon. Sunnyslope will be open Friday until 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Valentine's Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The property, which includes five acres of land, was bought by an Iowa gas station company.

