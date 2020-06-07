'Super hero' blood drive campaign comes to West Michigan

Although stay at home orders are lifting and states are reopening, many blood drives continue to be canceled as facilities remain closed or capacity is restricted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot on hold these past few months, including blood drives. According to the American Red Cross, supply challenges and uncertain environments brought on by the virus have created an urgent need for blood donors.

Although stay at home orders are lifting and states are reopening, the Red Cross says that many blood drives continue to be canceled as facilities remain closed or capacity is restricted.

This month, the Red Cross is partnering with Wonder Woman 1984 to create a lifesaving campaign. At locations across West Michigan, “super heroes” have the chance to give lifesaving blood and enter to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with Wonder Woman 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services.

“Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Here is a list of this month’s blood drive dates and locations:

Comstock Park: 7/14, 11 a.m.-3:45 p.m., English Hills Terrace, 5179 West River Drive NE

Dorr: 7/10, 12-5:45 p.m., St Peter's Lutheran Church, 4125 18th Street

Douglas: 7/7, 12-5:45 p.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road

Grandville: 7/7, 12-5:45 p.m., RiverTown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy

Holland:

7/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Boatwerks, 216 Van Raalte Ave

7/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Faith Christian Reformed Church, 85 West 26th

7/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

7/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th Street

Hudsonville: 7/10, 11:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road

Otsego: 7/14, 12:30-5:15 p.m., American Legion, 410 E Orleans

Plainwell: 7/7, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Gun Plains Township Hall, 381 8th Street

Spring Lake: 7/12, 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge Street

Wayland: 7/8, 12-5:15 p.m., United Church of Wayland, 411 Superior Street

According to the Red Cross, each blood drive donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, as well as follows CDC guidelines. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.

To make an appointment, use the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

