Support, condolences pour in from community after deputy’s death

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, he is survived by his wife, four kids and parents.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The death of a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy is drawing attention across the state, garnering condolences and support for his family and the department.

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Proxmire,40, died Sunday evening after being critically injured in a chase earlier that day.

Proxmire had been responding to a suspect fleeing a gas station in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning. The suspect shot at responding deputies during the chase, striking Proxmire. He was in critical condition after the incident and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Proxmire served for nine years and was a deputy sheriff for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office on road patrol. He also worked in the jail division and filled in as a temporary sergeant. According to his Officer Down Memorial Page, he is survived by his wife, four kids and parents.

Since the announcement of his death, leaders and community members from across the state have shared their condolences.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

“Our state is heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire. Every day, Deputy Proxmire put on his uniform to make a difference in his community and keep families safe. This weekend, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty -- a debt that can never be repaid. We must honor his memory and life of public service through our words and our actions. There’s no doubt that Deputy Proxmire was a staple in Kalamazoo County, and his passing leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow officers through this difficult time.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel:

.@MIAttyGen @dananessel issued the following statement upon learning of the death of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire: pic.twitter.com/ePIljQJTeM — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) August 16, 2021

Grand Rapids Police Department:

The hearts of the members of the Grand Rapids Police Department are with our family at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff... Posted by Grand Rapids Police Department on Monday, August 16, 2021

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids:

"Heartbreaking to hear of the loss of Deputy Proxmire in Kalamazoo. Please pray for his family and all those who loved him in this awful time."

Allegan County Sheriff's Office:

"Our sincere condolences to the family of Deputy Ryan Proxmire and to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office family as they mourn the loss of Deputy Ryan Proxmire. Our prayers are with each and everyone of you."

Dorr Township Fire Department:

"Deputy Ryan Proxmire, may you Rest In Eternal Peace. Your sacrifice will not be forgotten. DTFD's thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of his Brothers and Sisters in Blue during this difficult time."

Gerald R. Ford Metro Lodge #97:

"RIP Brother….. It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we announce Deputy Ryan Proxmire of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has succumb to his injuries. Please keep Dep. Proxmire, his family and his law enforcement family in your thoughts as we begin to grieve this tragic loss."

Wayland Police Department:

"It’s with a heavy heart we pass on the news of the passing of Deputy Ryan Proxmire of the Kalamazoo County sheriffs office. Deputy Proxmire was killed by gun fire. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this unthinkable time."

Pavilion Township Fire Department:

Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation:

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ryan Joseph Proxmire succumbed to his wounds on 8-15-2021. We created this... Posted by Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation on Sunday, August 15, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.