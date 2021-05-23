Support Local Sunday: Robinson's Popcorn

Fresh, warm and locally made gourmet popcorn.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every Sunday we like to highlight those local businesses doing great work in the West Michigan area. This week, we introduce a great family who is "keeping it poppin'" and bringing great flavor to Wyoming.

We spoke with founder Benjamin Robinson about how Robinson's Popcorn started three years ago.

"In July 2018 we started selling t-shirts, me and my family, that said 'I supported Robinson's Popcorn before they were PoPpin' and raised over $10,000 in three and a half months," explained Benjamin. With that money, they were able to renovate their storefront in Rogers Plaza.

That was just the beginning of Robinson's popcorn success story. Benjamin and his family come up with the recipes altogether, with 14 flavors on the floor -- but more pop out from time to time.

"Our Charmel is our number one flavor," stated Benjamin. "We love popcorn as a family and we found out that 94% of the world loves popcorn. It's a very delicious treat and why we do it. It's fun and exciting."

Going on to say that their popcorn offers a good source of fiber and if eaten plain can have no calories.

"We definitely do it with love."