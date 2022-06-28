Surfers at Grand Haven State Park encourage beach safety after multiple water rescues Tuesday

State park officials say the water conditions will be re-assessed Wednesday morning to determine if people will be allowed to swim again.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — For the second time in a week, beachgoers at Grand Haven State Park could not go in the water. Officials closed access to the Lake after multiple water rescues Tuesday afternoon.

In total, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers rescued four people from the water in two separate incidents. None of the people rescued were hurt, but people at the beach today say it easily could've been worse.

"Heavy waves were crashing up against me," says beachgoer Tommy Galloway. "It hurt my ears."

Crashing wave were a large reason why Galloway and his friends were asked to exit the water at Grand Haven State Park Tuesday afternoon. They spent the early part of the day swimming, saying they felt a strong rip current.

"I tried to stay a little shallower because I didn't want to get pulled out and stuff," says Ben Bisacky.

While not safe for swimming, for surfers, conditions were good.

"A real southerly wind creates very choppy conditions, lots of rip currents," explains surfer Trevor Reeths.

Even after the water was closed to swimmers, Reeths and Nico Cerniglia said park rangers gave them a pass.

"They're a little more lenient with us because they know a lot of times we're the first responders," says Cerniglia.

And without lifeguards on Michigan beaches, they've both had to act as first responders before.

Cerniglia, in fact, recently got his CPR certification to help when needed.

"We keep an eye out for people because if we don't then, you know, seconds matter in that type of situation," he says.

The four people rescued from the water on Tuesday were all from out of state.

Both men encourage people who aren't used to lake conditions to seek out water safety education before coming out.

"A lot of people just go in with no knowledge, and they learn the hard way," says Cerniglia.

State park officials say the water conditions will be re-assessed Wednesday morning before they determine if people will be allowed to swim again.

