'It's really infuriating': Surveillance footage shows suspects breaking into marijuana dispensary

Suspects smashed through the front window with a rock, grabbing thousands worth of products. They're still on the loose, while owners are left to pick up the pieces.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — After After two marijuana dispensaries were broken into within minutes of each other, one of the stores shared surveillance footage of the incident.

"It's really infuriating," says Jacquie Lucas, Vice President of Michiganja on Main Street.

Lucas couldn't believe what she was seeing when she got the news early Saturday morning.

"We logged in on our phone and sure enough, there were three kids breaking into our dispensary," she says.

She was watching a break-in of Michiganja unfold in real time through the surveillance app on her phone. The suspects smashed through the front window, chipping parts of the wall along the way. All done with a rock, which store owners are keeping on a shelf as a reminder.

"We're such a small local family owned company," says Lucas. "Damage like this is a big blow to the little guys."

The footage goes on to show the suspects handing pounds of marijuana out the window.

The total cost was in the thousands, but Lucas is thankful it wasn't worse.

"Definitely less than, like, ten grand," she estimates.

Lucas says the break in is especially painful for them because they can't afford the 24-hour security bigger stores can.

"The cops did show up to give chase to these guys, but it's still, you know, the damage is done," says Lucas. "And that is unfortunate."

But on the bright side, she says after posting photos of the break in to Facebook, the people of Cedar Springs have already helped them with a couple leads.

"The support from the community has been really great and people sticking with us and supporting us during that time, being patient while we're cleaning up, it was really nice," says Lucas.

The other dispensary broken into was Meds Cafe just down the road.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the suspects fled the scene in a car when deputies arrived.

Any information on the break in can be reported to the Sheriff's Office or to Silent Observer.

