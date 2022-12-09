Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids

“It’s a little depressing, because we need those toys and somebody donated those toys to help somebody that's not going to have a Christmas,” said Toys for Tots coordinator Jeff DeJonge. “The image that it gives to the child that was with her when they stole the toy, is that it's okay to steal from the poor, which I don't think is right. If they would have applied, I think we'd be able to help them if they were in need.”