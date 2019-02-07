GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Gaines township woman in a wheelchair says she is disappointed the driver of a vehicle that hit her didn’t stop and she is grateful deputies say they now have the suspect in custody.

“The sheriff’s department came here and told me he was under arrest and confessed to the crime,” says Lynette Moore. “I was elated.”

Moore, 63, is a double amputee. She was hit June 24 while driving her motorized wheelchair into the Southwood Village Manufactured Housing Community on Division Avenue, where she lives.

“This person in a big truck just plowed into me,” she recalled. “Next thing I know I am flat on the ground. One thing I do remember is a lot of blood.”

Moore says it took 22 stitches and 24 staples to close a cut on her thigh.

“I was really worried when I went and saw what I saw,” said husband Phillip Moore. “I didn’t think she was going to pull through.”

The hit and run crash not only left her with a painful injury, Moore said her motorized wheelchair is also damaged.

“The left arm is bent,” she said. “It drives funky.”

Moore said Kent County deputies told her they received a tip and arrested the suspect on other outstanding warrants. The prosecutor will decide on potential charges in the hit and run.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been T-boned,” said Moore. “Keep your eyes open for people in wheelchairs.”

