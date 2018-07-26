A busy road in Ottawa County was shutdown after a suspect crashed at the end of a police chase Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Riley Street, just east of 136th Avenue in Holland Township. Dispatchers say the suspect crashed into a utility pole. That driver is now in police custody. The incident started as a stabbing on Franklin Street in Holland Township. Deputies say a short chase ensued and the suspect hit a police cruiser several times before crashing into the pole.

Nearly 900 people were without power but most were restored just before 5 p.m. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries. He's expected to be charged when he's released.

