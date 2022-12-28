Suspect arrested after robbing Blain's Farm and Fleet, leading police on car chase

The man walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet with thousands of dollars worth of tools. He led police on a car chase until his truck got stuck in a snow bank.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after stealing merchandise from a Holland Township store and leading police on a car chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet on West Shore Drive with thousands of dollars worth of tools in his cart around 7:20 p.m. Staff told police he drove off in a red and black pickup truck.

Deputies found the truck near US-31 and New Holland Street and tried to stop him. He then drove west into Park Township.

The truck became stuck in a snow bank near 168th Avenue and Lake Shore Drive. He ran from deputies and took them on a short foot pursuit.

The man was taken into custody at Ottawa County Jail without incident. He was uninjured and all the merchandise was recovered.

His name will be withheld pending arraignment, the Sheriff's Office says.

