Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Walker apartment, police say

WALKER, Michigan — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a 33-year-old woman multiple times at a Walker apartment complex earlier this month.

With the help of the Kentwood Police Department's Special Response Team, authorities arrested the suspect Wednesday at a Kentwood apartment without incident. The suspect will be arraigned on Thursday.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The alleged suspect and the victim knew each other, and may have lived together, the Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel said.

On Sept. 12, someone called police to the Apple Ridge Apartments.

That's where first responders found a woman unconscious, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medical crews rushed her to a local hospital in serious condition.

The woman underwent surgery and was released from the hospital to recover at home from her injuries, the chief said.

A tactical team of law enforcement surrounded the complex, thinking the suspect could still be inside the apartment due to witness statements. Police believed the suspect was inside with the victim's young daughter, but that information proved to be false.

After using a drone to make an entry, police discovered no one was inside.

One of the apartment buildings was evacuated, and Cummings Elementary School nearby was put on lockdown as a precaution, the chief said.

