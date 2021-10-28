Suspect at large after leading police on chase through Grand Rapids

Investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after officers were led on a chase Wednesday night.

Sgt. Dan Adams said the incident began when officers tried to pull over a car that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in a cell phone store robbery. The vehicle fled and officers lost sight.

Adams said the vehicle then crashed in the 1000 block of Santa Cruz in East Grand Rapids. The suspect then fled on foot.

A K9 track was conducted but nobody was taken into custody. Investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen.

The incident is now under investigation.

