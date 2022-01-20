Suspect identified, in custody following TK school threat

The Barry County Sheriff's Office says they identified the subject and is in custody for unrelated charges. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the schools.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat shutdown Thornapple Kellogg Schools Thursday.

In a statement on the schools website, Superintendent Craig McCarthy says the suspect was not a student at TK and was not related to the shelter-in-place at the high school last week.

Thornapple Kellogg Schools does plan to resume classes Friday, January 21.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding today. We also want to thank our local police agencies for their immediate response," Superintendent McCarthy said. "Thank you for your continued support of TK Schools."

McCarthy also addressed rumors regarding the incident. He says there was one bullet found on the floor of a classroom in the high school earlier this week, but it is unrelated to Thursday's threat.

