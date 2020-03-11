Suspect in Allegan County homicide located in Grand Rapids

On Tuesday, police located the suspect in Grand Rapids after finding the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of 134th Avenue and 24th Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in Monterey Township Monday night has been located and taken into custody, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened just before midnight at a home near 130th Avenue and 30th Street.

Officers arrived at the home a short time after dispatch was notified of the shooting. They were told by people at the house that someone visiting shot one of the residents outside and fled the area.

The victim, who has been identified as 35-year-old Cody Cline, was found in the driveway suffering from fatal injuries.

Officers obtained information about the suspect and a suspect vehicle, sharing that with other agencies in the area to keep a look out.

On Tuesday, police located the suspect in Grand Rapids after finding the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of 134th Avenue and 24th Street. Police say the suspect is now in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Suspect information will be released once formal charges are made and an arraignment has been completed.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.