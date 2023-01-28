Suspect in custody after police chase in Tyrone Twp.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

A driver has been arrested after leading the Sparta Police Department on a foot chase Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at Red Pine NW in Tyrone Township, which is off of 17 Mile Road.

Authorities say that officers were conducting a traffic stop when the driver ran away on foot.

Sparta Police later caught him with help from K-9's, and he is now in custody.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.