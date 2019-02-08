GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -One person has been taken into police custody after shots were fired in southeast Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of Ardmore Street SE and Silver Avenue SE. Police surrounded a home where officers were heard calling for someone to make an exit.

Neighbors in the area tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were outside and heard gunshots. Neighbors say the shots were fired at vehicle.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted just before 3 p.m. that the suspect was in custody and that there's no danger to the public. The area was briefly placed on lock down while police worked to get the suspect in custody.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.