Suspect in deadly Muskegon Heights bar shooting turns himself into police

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The suspect in a fatal Muskegon Heights bar shooting turned himself into police, officers say.

Javonte Jordan Jones, 26, was considered armed and dangerous for nearly two weeks as detectives searched for him. He turned himself in at the Muskegon County Court building with his attorney on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on May 10 at the Hideout Bar on Broadway Avenue.

When officers responded to the scene, they located Angelo Keon Ranglin-Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but he died on the way to the hospital.

