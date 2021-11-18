Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes into patrol car in Holland Twp.

The chase started around 10 p.m. after deputies responded to reports of a domestic altercation.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect crashed into a patrol car Wednesday evening after leading deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office on a chase in Holland Township.

The chase started around 10 p.m. after deputies responded to the area of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on reports of a domestic altercation. According to a release, the deputies were given a suspect and suspect vehicle description.

As authorities were arriving on scene, they saw the suspect driving away and attempted to make a stop, but the suspect refused and led deputies on a pursuit. The incident ended on eastbound I-196 near M-6 after spike strips were used on the suspect vehicle and it struck a patrol car.

The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges. The case is currently under investigation.

