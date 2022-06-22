Search for suspects in Muskegon Co. breaking and entering underway in Marne

Police say one suspect is in custody and the search for two other suspects is underway. There is no danger to the public at this time, according to police.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police in Ottawa County are searching for suspects that were involved in a Muskegon County breaking and entering incident.

Muskegon County dispatch contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office around 3:30 a.m. about a police pursuit that was entering Ottawa County.

Ottawa County deputies pursued the suspect vehicle on eastbound I-96 and deployed spike strips, which stopped the vehicle on I-96 near the 18th Avenue exit in Marne.

Police say the suspects in the vehicle fled the scene on foot. One suspect is in custody, and the search continues for two other suspects. Police are using a drone and K-9 units in the search.

The suspects were involved in a breaking and entering incident in Muskegon County, police say.

Police believe there is no danger to the public at this time.

