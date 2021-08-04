Suspect shoots man, flees scene, surrendered himself in Big Rapids

The 22-year-old Stanwood male sustained no injuries to himself or the pursuing officers. Police determined he was intoxicated.

At 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Big Rapids Police were called to a site with an apparent gunshot victim.

The shots were fired on the 400 block of South State St. When officers arrived, a vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Additional officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it continued through the city of Big Rapids and Mecosta County.

The suspect eventually stopped, surrendering himself to police. The 22-year-old Stanwood man sustained no injuries to himself or the pursuing officers. Police determined he was intoxicated.

The man admitted to being involved in the shooting. He is currently in Mecosta County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The victim was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.