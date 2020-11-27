Suspect sought in TCF Bank robbery in Gaines Township

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with the FBI to investigate the robbery.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the TCF Bank, located at 6225 Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Gaines Township, on reports of a robbery.

According to a release, the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers. It was not made clear how much money he obtained.

The sheriff's office said the suspect may have left the scene in a dark-colored, smaller SUV.

The sheriff's office described the suspect as a black man in his 20s, less than 6-foot tall, with an average build. He was wearing a purple or maroon ¾ length jacket. Authorities provided the following surveillance photo from the incident in hopes the public can help them locate the suspect:

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with the FBI to investigate the robbery. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the sheriff's office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

